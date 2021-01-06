Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Curfew as Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP …
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
Haris Alic

Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew for Washington, DC, on Wednesday shortly after protesters stormed the United States Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Bowser, who earlier this week had mobilized the national guard, ahead of the planned protests, issued the curfew between 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the district,” Bowser’s declaration reads.

The mayor’s decision to invoke the curfew came after thousands of protesters stormed barricades in front of the U.S. Capitol. The protesters eventually breached the Capitol and its surrounding buildings, forcing the large-scale evacuations of federal lawmakers and staffers.

Amid the protests, several high-ranking Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Donald Trump, urged the protesters to remain peaceful.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” the president wrote on social media.

