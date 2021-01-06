Washington D.C. Mayor Declares Curfew as Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol

Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a 6 p.m. curfew for Washington, DC, on Wednesday shortly after protesters stormed the United States Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Bowser, who earlier this week had mobilized the national guard, ahead of the planned protests, issued the curfew between 6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

“During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the district,” Bowser’s declaration reads.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

The mayor’s decision to invoke the curfew came after thousands of protesters stormed barricades in front of the U.S. Capitol. The protesters eventually breached the Capitol and its surrounding buildings, forcing the large-scale evacuations of federal lawmakers and staffers.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Amid the protests, several high-ranking Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Donald Trump, urged the protesters to remain peaceful.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue,” the president wrote on social media.