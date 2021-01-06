Watch: Trump Supporters Clash with Police, Attempt to Breach U.S. Capitol Building

Hannah Bleau

Supporters of President Donald Trump at the March to Save America are attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol, breaking through barriers in attempts to occupy the building, according to footage captured Wednesday.

Videos shows crowds attempting to breach the U.S. Capitol, holding American flags as well as Trump flags.

“Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun,” The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer said, tweeting out a video of the chaos.

“This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them,” he added, noting that “non lethal force” was in effect:

The action coincides with Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, as lawmakers gather to count and certify the Electoral College votes and Trump supporters gather for a massive protest in the nation’s capital in support of President Trump.

There are also reports that the Madison building and Cannon House Office Building being evacuated:

This story is developing.

