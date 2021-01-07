White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denounced on Thursday the group of violent supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

“Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s capital was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American Way,” McEnany said. “We condemn it – the president and this administration – in the strongest possible terms.”

McEnany mourned those who lost their lives in the protest and praised the Capitol Hill police responding to the riots as “true American heroes.” She also voiced support for the president’s “peaceful” protesters in Washington, DC, that day, differentiating them from those perpetrating violence.

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capital,” she said.

McEnany spoke for about two minutes from the podium of the White House press briefing room and did not take questions from reporters.

She said that the Trump administration stood for peace and freedom for every American.

“Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for,” McEnany said.

She urged all Americans to come together to condemn the violence and prepare for a transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power,” McEnany said.