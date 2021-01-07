Texas Democrats Julián and Joaquin Castro Call on Ted Cruz to Resign

Texas Democrats, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and his brother Julián Castro — a former Democrat presidential candidate who served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration — called on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to resign following the chaos that descended upon the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“He has conducted himself shamelessly, and I think he has done this because he believes it’s the only way, the only chance that he has to win the Republican nomination for president,” Joaquin Castro told the Texas Tribune on Wednesday.

Both he and his brother explicitly called for Cruz to resign on Wednesday via Twitter:

Someone on the Senate floor should ask for @SenTedCruz’s resignation tonight. — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) January 7, 2021

.@tedcruz should resign from the United States Senate immediately. https://t.co/O1D5K6Gt0k — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2021

Joaquin also accused President Trump of instigating the violence. In actuality, the president called for peace repeatedly as the events unfolded.

“He egged it on. He instigated it. And I say that I don’t think he knows what he’s encouraging people to do, and actually I take that back,” Castro said.

“Whether he doesn’t know or he does — I said it the other day — this is the most dangerous president that this country has ever seen,” he added.

Julián Castro said Trump “whipped people up over the years into a frenzy, violating norm after norm after norm.”

“The classic frog in slowly boiling water. Because of that, that’s where we’re at right now,” he said, shifting blame back to Sen. Cruz, who also condemned the violence repeatedly on Wednesday:

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

“He has been spectacularly irresponsible, an embarrassment to the state of Texas,” Castro added.

Cruz also responded to his former failed challenger Beto O’Rourke, who told the Texas senator, “It is your self serving attempt at sedition that has helped to inspire these terrorists and their attempted coup.”

Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of ‘sedition’),” Cruz responded.

“Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you,” he added. “Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum”:

Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum https://t.co/Kikh4dW46u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told MSNBC on Wednesday that both Sens. Cruz and Josh Hawley (R-MO) are “traitors to this country, traitors to the Constitution.”

“Cruz and Hawley did not break in with the rioters and neither did Donald Trump, but their words broke the barriers of civility that have really kept this country together for hundreds of years,” he said.

“And they’re just as responsible and they should be ashamed. They should be really ashamed,” he added. “The names of Cruz and Hawley should go down in history next to people like Benedict Arnold — and Donald Trump.”