Thomas Massie: ‘Several of Us’ Were Glad to Be Armed While Barricaded

The day after riots brought the U.S. Capitol to a standstill, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) noted that “several” representatives were happy to be armed while barricaded in their offices.

Following the riotous events, Massie tweeted, “The next member who argues Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms at work needs to be laughed out of the Capitol.”

He added, “Several of us were glad to be armed while barricaded for hours in our offices with our staff.”

Massie co-chairs the House Second Amendment Caucus along with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

On January 3, 2021 — just three days before the Capitol riots — Boebert tweeted about the caucus’s fight to preserve House members’ ability to be armed for self-defense:

The Second Amendment is more important now than ever before, but the far Left wants to take it away. @RepThomasMassie and I are fighting back. We just launched the Second Amendment Caucus, which we will be Co-Chairing, to fight for your Constitutional rights. #2A pic.twitter.com/7KaYWS5wZ4 — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 4, 2021

On December 23, 2020, Boebert told Breitbart News she would “carry a firearm each day in D.C.”

She said, “I’ve already gone through the concealed carry firearm courses to obtain a Washington, DC, permit,” explaining that she, as a representative, will not be driven from her residence to the Capitol “in an armored vehicle.” Rather, her safety will be in her own hands.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.