Andrew Cuomo Calls for Trump to Resign or Be Impeached

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday called on President Donald Trump to resign or be impeached after the president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol this week.

“I call on President Trump to resign,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter, adding, “If he refuses, I call for impeachment.”

Cuomo’s plea comes as House Democrats are moving forward with introducing articles of impeachment against President Trump. In a Friday letter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to move forward with efforts to remove the president unless he resigns.

“Following the President’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to … call on Trump to depart his office – immediately,” the speaker wrote. “If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action. “

Earlier Friday, Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the fourth ranking House Democrat, said lawmakers are “actively working to determine the timeline and the quickest path to hold Trump accountable.”

“To clarify, @HouseDemocrats are actively working to determine the timeline and the quickest path to hold Trump accountable. We face obstruction and attempts to delay us by the GOP defenders, but we‘re resolute. We will act to protect the American people,” the congresswoman tweeted.

President Trump will complete his term on January 20 upon President-elect Joe Biden taking power.