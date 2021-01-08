Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who has often criticized President Donald Trump, praised Twitter for its permanent suspension of the 45th President of the United States.

Manchin’s remarks on the action taken by Twitter were ironically shared in a tweet where he called the “country to heal” and “find a common path.”

Thank you @twitter for taking this action. We must come together as a country to heal and find a common path forward. https://t.co/c3g2gCTUY9 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 8, 2021

“Thank you @twitter for taking this action,” Manchin wrote. “We must come together as a country to heal and find a common path forward.”

The tech giant made the decision to ban President Trump, who is set to remain president until January 20, on Friday evening, saying in a statement that the action was taken “due to risk of further incitement of violence.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” reads a statement from Twitter.

Twitter had previously removed a video from Trump’s account that called on his supporters to peacefully disperse and respect law an order, which was shared by the president less than an hour after it was reported that D.C.’s Capitol Hill was being overrun.

In addition to Twitter, other companies like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch have indefinitely suspended the president’s access.