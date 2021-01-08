Donald Trump: My Supporters Will Have a ‘Giant Voice’ and ‘Will Not Be Disrespected’

President Donald Trump reminded the world Friday of the power of the America First movement who supported him for president.

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

This was the first time Trump posted on the social media account since he issued a video promising a smooth transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

The president defended his movement as Democrats called for impeaching and removing him from office or pressuring his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him. Even some of Trump’s Republican critics entertained the idea of impeachment.

Trump’s critics and the corporate media continue condemning his supporters after a violent group stormed Capitol Hill on Wednesday which resulted in the deaths of five Americans including a Capitol Hill Police officer.