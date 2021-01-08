Joe Biden Says Mitt Romney Has ‘Enormous Integrity’ — After Claiming He was Going to Put People ‘Back in Chains’

President-elect Joe Biden praised U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Friday, despite viciously attacking his character in the past.

While speaking to reporters, Biden complimented Romney and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Biden says "a number" of Republicans have called him since Wednesday to express outrage & embarrassment with Trump. He praises McConell & Romney for standing up & saying the right things on Senate floor, but adds "there's others who should be ashamed of themselves." pic.twitter.com/Q1GAn4WoBM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

Biden said he spoke to Romney Friday morning and added, “Enormous respect for” Romney “and I ran against him.”

He praised Romney, claiming he “lives his faith.”

But in 2012, Biden brutally assailed Romney.

I'm old enough to remember when Biden had a very different take on the moral compass of Sen. Romney…. "(Romney) is going to put y'all back in chains" https://t.co/SiCD1AiyAv pic.twitter.com/p7GmL6pTk7 — Leigh Wolf (@LeighWolf) January 8, 2021

While running for reelection as vice president, Biden told a predominately black audience that Romney was “going to put y’all back in chains.”

Biden claimed Romney was “fundamentally wrong” and “totally out of touch.”

Invoking the campaign’s oft-used “Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive” line, Biden said, “If Governor Romney had been president, could he have used the same slogan in reverse?”

While attacking Romney and several other Republicans, Biden said, “If you give any one of these guys the keys to the White House, they will bankrupt the middle class again.”

