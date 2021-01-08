Protesters confronted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at an airport over his refusal to challenge the electoral votes, which Congress certified for President-elect Joe Biden early Thursday morning, calling him a “traitor” who needs to “audit our vote.”

“You traitor!” a protester screamed in a video posted to Twitter by conservative activist Mindy Robinson, showing the South Carolina senator walking through an airport.

“Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC. All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it,” Robinson said in a tweet alongside the footage.

A protester can be heard screaming, “Lindsey Graham you are a traitor to the country. You know it was rigged, you garbage human.”

“It’s going to be like this wherever you go for the rest of your life,” the woman, presumably Robinson, said prior to chants of “audit our vote.”

A protester also called Graham a “piece of shit,” “son of a bitch,” and “fucking asshole”:

Sen. Graham did not join the initial list of over a dozen GOP senators who said they would object to electoral votes in disputed states. On Thursday, Graham expressed embarrassment and disgust that:

…the United States Capitol could be taken over by domestic terrorists while we’re in session, transferring power from one president to the other, that a band of people, who are terrorists, not patriots, literally occupied the floor of the House, drove the Senate out of its chamber.

“And the question for the country is how could that happen 20 years after 9/11?” he asked.

Graham also dismissed calls for invoking the 25th Amendment against President Trump, telling reporters that he does not believe it is appropriate “at this point.”

“I’m looking for a peaceful transfer of power. I’m looking for the next 14 days to reset, and we will hand off power in a traditional sense,” he said, although he added that “all options would be on the table” if something else happened.