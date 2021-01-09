Hillary Clinton Celebrates Twitter’s Permanent Trump Ban

Hillary Clinton on Friday celebrated Twitter’s permanent ban of President Donald Trump’s personal account, less than two weeks before his term expires.

More than four years ago, on June 9, 2016, Clinton responded to one of then-candidate Donald Trump’s tweets, calling on him to delete his account. On Friday, she retweeted that years-old message, adding a checkmark:

Twitter permanently suspended President Trump’s personal account on Friday evening “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” echoing the rhetoric of many Democrat politicians, who continue to blame him for the chaos that descended upon the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday:

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter also removed the president’s @TeamTrump account, but Trump responded swiftly, tweeting a message to his supporters from the official government @POTUS account. Although the account remains active, Twitter removed the tweets, which read:

As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me. Twitter may be a private company, but without the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long. I predicted this would happen and have been negotiating with various other sites, and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH. They are all about promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely. STAY TUNED.

Hollywood has joined Clinton in rejoicing over the ban, while House Republicans expressed outrage, likening the day’s latest events to a dystopian novel.