The man accused of carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) lectern through the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday has been arrested and faces federal charges.

“The man smiling and waving at the camera has been identified as 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Parrish in Manatee County,” WFLA reported Saturday, adding that it learned Johnson is married to a physician and has five children.

Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail Friday night, according to arrest documents.

As WTSP reported:

He faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the United States Capitol Police.

“It is alleged that on Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson illegally entered the United States Capitol and removed the Speaker of the House’s lectern from where it had been stored on the House side of the Capitol building,” the attorney’s office said in a statement.

“A search of open sources led law enforcement to Johnson, who is allegedly seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Capitol carrying the lectern,” it continued.

Getty Images News shared the photo appearing to show Johnson on Wednesday afternoon:

A Trump supporter carries a podium around the U.S. Capitol after protesters breached the Capitol Building during a joint session of #Congress in Washington, DC 📷: @WinMc pic.twitter.com/lsF7wg6BI5 — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 6, 2021