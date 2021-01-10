Report: Vice President Mike Pence to Attend Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, though President Donald Trump will not, a nod to the tradition of demonstrating a peaceful transfer of power.

Reuters reported Saturday:

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official said on Saturday. On Friday, President Donald Trump said he would not attend the inauguration of his successor on Jan. 20.

The news agency did not provide any further details.

Breitbart News reported last week that Pence was likely to attend, though he had not yet received an invitation:

Vice President Mike Pence is willing to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month, according to reports, if he is invited. Pence’s Press Secretary, Devin O’Malley, hinted on Twitter that the vice president had not received an invitation from Biden or the Inaugural Committee to attend the inauguration. … Pence and Trump’s relationship has frayed in recent days after the vice president refused an attempt to challenge the presidential election during the joint session of Congress on Wednesday to certify the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. The vice president refused Trump’s multiple public requests to try to overturn or delay the certification of the vote.

Biden told reporters on Friday that he was glad that President Trump had announced he would not attend the inauguration.

The inauguration is expected to be a scaled-down affair, due to restrictions relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His newest e-book is How Not to Be a Sh!thole Country: Lessons from South Africa. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.