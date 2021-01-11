Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) has announced that she tested positive for the coronavirus and blamed her diagnosis on being trapped in the Capitol with her colleagues who “refused to wear masks.”

“Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test,” Watson Coleman wrote in a tweet. “I have tested positive.”

I am home resting at this time. While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents. — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 11, 2021

“I am home resting at this time,” the 75-year-old congresswoman added. “While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents.”

In a statement assessing the situation, Watson Coleman’s team said she “received a positive rapid antigen test result for COVID-19” and “believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots.”

“Watson Coleman is isolating and awaiting the results of PCR testing; she previously received the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID19 vaccine, which has been made available to members of Congress, the Supreme Court, and Executive Branch agencies for the purposes of continuity of government operations,” the statement added.

As noted by the Daily Mail, “Dr. Brian Moynihan, the attending physician in the Capitol, issued a warning on Sunday to all lawmakers that they may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus during their lockdown.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.