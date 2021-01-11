Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), along with other members of the House of Representatives, vowed to “restore our democracy” after introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday.

“I just introduced my impeachment resolution,” Omar wrote in a tweet. “The full House will now vote on a measure calling on VP Pence and the cabinet to remove Donald Trump under the 25th amendment.”

“If Pence does not act, the House will move to impeach this week,” Omar added.

Last week, Omar stated she was “drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” claiming Trump “should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.”

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” Omar added.

Omar’s tweet on Monday also compiled a list of bills and letters that she has signed onto support, which included Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) “resolution to sanction, remove lawmakers who supported insurrection” and Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-NY) “COUP Act to investigate ties between white supremacists & Capitol Police.”

“Together, we will hold this president accountable and restore our democracy,” Omar concluded.

Last year, the U.S. Senate cleared Trump of all charges in his impeachment trial.

