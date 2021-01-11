Mike Pence and Donald Trump Patch Up Relationship in White House Meeting

Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump met Monday to discuss the Capitol Hill riots and agreed on a few key issues, according to administration sources.

A senior Trump administration official told Breitbart News that Pence and Trump met this evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation.”

The news of the reconciliation between Trump and Pence minimizes the political impact of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to force the vice president to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president. Pelosi is scheduled to hold a full house vote on Tuesday on a formal resolution asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment after it failed to unanimously pass on Monday,

Pence and Trump had not spoken since the president repeatedly and publicly demanded that the vice president act to overturn chosen electors certified by swing states, despite questions of voting irregularities and claims of voting fraud.

Before the joint congressional hearing to certify the vote, Pence revealed in a letter to Congress that he published on social media that he did not believe he had Constitutional authority to overturn the chosen electoral votes.

President Trump did not contact Pence – even after his supporters stormed Capitol Hill, forcing him to evacuate the Senate chamber.

But according to the official, Pence and Trump agreed that the people who broke the law by storming the Capitol building last week “did not represent the America first movement” and they pledged to continue working together for the country for the remainder of their term.

Reporter Jack Posebiec also revealed that both men exited the Oval Office laughing, and Pence told the president he “never once” considered using the 25th Amendment to depose Trump.

Posebiec said that Trump even suggested that he would back Pence for a 2024 election bid, unless he decided to run himself.

“No promises though,” Trump added, according to Posobiec.

Pence will reportedly attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th, while President Trump has said publicly that he will not attend.