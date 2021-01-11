Rep. Cori Bush Introducing Resolution to Expel Lawmakers Who ‘Incited a White Supremacist Coup Attempt’

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), whom some consider the newest member of the far-left “Squad,” is slated to introduce a resolution on Monday to expel lawmakers she alleges “incited a white supremacist coup attempt” last Wednesday as Congress met to certify the electoral votes.

“Tomorrow, I’m introducing my resolution to expel the members of Congress who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead,” Bush announced Sunday afternoon, concluding such lawmakers “violated the 14th Amendment”.

“We can’t have unity without accountability,” she added:

Tomorrow, I’m introducing my resolution to expel the members of Congress who tried to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist coup attempt that has left people dead. They have violated the 14th Amendment. We can’t have unity without accountability. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 10, 2021

Bush swiftly announced her intention to take action against Republican members of Congress following the chaos that erupted at the U.S. Capitol last week, accusing her GOP colleagues of inciting a “domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election”:

I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office. I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion. pic.twitter.com/JMTlQ4IfnR — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

98% of the calls my office has received from Missouri’s 1st District about my resolution to expel—and also @Ilhan and my resolution to impeach—have been in support. St. Louis, I hear you loud and clear. We’re in this fight together. — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 9, 2021

Other members of the far-left “Squad” have openly embraced taking action, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who called on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) to resign for what she claims is their role in inciting the chaos that occurred in the nation’s capital on January 6:

Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

The elected officials who amplified & repeated known lies about our elections served as drum corps to insurrectionists. The drum major in the House was @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy. Rep. McCarthy bears unique, elevated responsibility in all this chaos. He must resign. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 10, 2021

In a weekend interview with This Week, the New York lawmaker pushed back on Republicans who have dismissed the Democrats’ plans to impeach President Trump over the riots, contending the process of healing is “separate and in fact requires accountability.”

Without it, she warned, it will “happen again”:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez pushes back against some GOP lawmakers suggesting a second impeachment of Pres. Trump would threaten unity: "The process of healing is separate and in fact requires accountability… because without it, it will happen again." https://t.co/wbex0bS4Sb pic.twitter.com/6QcDczitua — ABC News (@ABC) January 10, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) warned that Democrats will proceed with impeachment proceedings if Vice President Mike Pence does not act on the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

“We are calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours,” Pelosi said.