Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Tuesday held a press conference where he insisted that President “Donald Trump should not hold office one day longer,” blaming his rhetoric for the riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Schumer, President Trump’s recent comments show “how despicable a president he is.”

“[Trump] blamed the violence that he helped cause on others,” Schumer claimed. “He blamed the divisiveness that he regularly causes on others. He blamed so much on others.”

Schumer continued and claimed when Trump chooses to “blame others for what he caused is a pathological technique used by the worst of dictators. Trump causes the anger, he causes the divisiveness, he foments the violence, and blames others for it. That is despicable.”

“The technique Trump is using is used by the worst dictators the globe has ever seen,” Schumer said. “Donald Trump should not hold office one day longer.”

“What we saw in his statements is proof positive of that,” Schumer added.

“As I’ve said, if he won’t resign and Vice President Pence and the cabinet won’t invoke the 25th Amendment, he will be impeached by the House, and as the law requires, tried by the Senate.”

Schumer also said he has asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to call the Senate back to “vote [to] convict Donald Trump and get him out of office now before any other damage is done.”

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.