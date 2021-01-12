Cori Bush: ‘I Don’t Want to Unite with Those Responsible’ for the Capitol Chaos

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), one of the newest members of the far-left “Squad,” confessed on Monday evening that she has no desire to “unite” with “those responsible for the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol” — some of whom Democrats have identified as their own colleagues.

Despite the Democrats’ previous calls for unity under an America led by a Biden-Harris administration, Bush said she has no interest in uniting with those she blames for events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“I don’t want to unite with those responsible for the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol. I want us to unite in holding them accountable,” she said late Monday:

I don’t want to unite with those responsible for the insurrection at our nation’s Capitol. I want us to unite in holding them accountable. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 12, 2021

Bush on Monday filed a resolution to “investigate and expel” lawmakers who objected to certifying the vote in disputed states, contending that such a move is “very necessary” at this time.

“I will say that this was not a resolution that I expected to be our number one, but it is very necessary that right now,” Bush said of the measure.

Her resolution, H. Res. 25, would effectively “investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election” and incited what she described as a “white supremacist attack.”

“Call your rep to sign on. We can’t have unity without accountability,” she said:

I just introduced H.Res. 25. It would, under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, investigate and expel the GOP members of Congress who attempted to overturn the election and incited a white supremacist attack. Call your rep to sign on. We can’t have unity without accountability. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 11, 2021

Several lawmakers have taken aim at Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) directly, accusing them of inciting the storming of the Capitol after previewing their intentions to object to the electoral vote in disputed states. Neither Cruz nor Hawley condoned the chaos or encouraged Trump’s supporters to breach the Capitol on Wednesday.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said in a Monday statement that the Senate needs to “conduct [a] security review of what happened and what went wrong, likely through the Rules, Homeland, and Judiciary Committees” and called on the Senate Ethics Committee to “consider the expulsion, or censure and punishment, of Senators Cruz, Hawley, and perhaps others.”