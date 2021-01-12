President Donald Trump warned that caravans of migrants were already mobilizing to cross the Southern border under President-elect Joe Biden’s presidency.

“They’re coming because they think that it’s gravy train at the end. It’s going to be a gravy train,” Trump said, adding, “That’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking for the gravy.”

The president spoke at an event in Texas marking the 450th mile of the border wall on the Southern border.

The president warned that if Biden loosened his tough restrictions on migrants, the United States could expect smugglers and coyotes to surge a flood of migrants and criminals across the border.

“They’re literally waiting,” Trump said. “Big big groups of people. Some of them very unsavory, I might add.”

Trump said that the tragedy that would inevitably follow was “totally preventable.”

“The safety of our nation must come before politics,” Trump said. “We have many disagreements in the country, but we should all agree [on] the urgent need to secure our borders.”

The president revisited his record on immigration reform, boasting that he had created the most secure Southern border in American history with the help of the men and women of border patrol.

“For years politicians ran for office promising to secure the border, only to get elected and to do the absolute exact opposite,” Trump said.