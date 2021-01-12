Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday offered advice on how Republicans and the conservative media, specifically, can “begin the healing and unifying process,” demanding that they state that Joe Biden “was duly elected president in a free and fair election.”

“Here’s how elected Republicans and conservative media can begin the healing and unifying process: Accurately state that Joe Biden was duly elected president in a free and fair election,” Clinton said in a Tuesday tweet to her 30 million Twitter followers.

“Urge Trump supporters to refrain from further violence. For a start,” she added:

Clinton’s remark comes as Democrats pursue another impeachment effort against President Trump. They are slated to meet on Wednesday to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump, accusing him of inciting the protests that occurred at the Capitol last week.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government,” the single article of impeachment, introduced by Reps. David Cicilline (RI), Ted Lieu (CA), and Jamie Raskin (MD), said.

“He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” it adds.

Not once did President Trump urge supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, nor did Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) or Josh Hawley (R-MO) — two senators who face increasing calls from Democrat colleagues to resign for stating their clear intention to object to electoral votes in disputed states prior to January 6th.

In a Washington Post editorial published Monday, Clinton asserted that impeachment alone will not “remove white supremacy from America.”

