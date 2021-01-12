Watch Live: House Considers Bill Calling on Mike Pence to Remove Trump from Office

The House will consider a resolution Tuesday calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The House will vote around 7:30 P.M. Eastern Tuesday on resolution H. Res. 21. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) sponsored the resolution.

The vote follows House Democrats’ swift calls for President Donald Trump’s ouster after riots interrupted the 2020 election certification process last week.

The resolution reads:

Whereas President Trump appeared with members of his staff and family at a celebratory kickoff rally to encour- age and charge up the rioters and insurrectionists to ‘‘walk down to the Capitol’’ and ‘‘if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore’’ on Wednesday, January 6, 2021; Whereas while violent insurrectionists occupied parts of the Capitol, President Trump ignored or rejected repeated real-time entreaties from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen- ate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to appeal to his fol- lowers to exit the Capitol, and also ignored a tweet from Alyssa Farah, his former communications director, say- ing: ‘‘Condemn this now, @realDonaldTrump—you are the only one they will listen to. For our country!’’ The vote comes after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told the House GOP Conference Monday that Trump told him that he bears some responsibility for the Capitol chaos last week.

