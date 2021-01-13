The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) indicates 434 million firearms were manufactured for private ownership over the last 25 years alone.

Breitbart News spoke with NSSF public affairs director Mark Oliva late Tuesday and he explained that the 434 million firearms were made for “civilian possession.” This means the whopping figure of 434 million includes firearms made in America for Americans and firearms made abroad then imported into America for Americans.

For those who might ask what percentage of firearms are domestically made versus imported, NSSF production figures show six million firearms were made in the U.S. in 2019 and 3.3. million were imported. The NSSF notes:

There are approximately 71.2 million pistol magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds, and 79.2 million rifle magazines capable of holding 30 or more rounds in circulation.

They also estimate there are 20 million firearms in private possession which Democrats label “assault weapons.”

The NSSF figures expose what a daunting task President-Elect Joe Biden faces as he takes office pledging to “defeat the NRA” and enact myriad gun controls, nearly all of which could impact every gun owner.

China Joe is coming for America's gun owners https://t.co/4AI6BXwxMa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 11, 2021

From enacting universal background checks, which criminalize private gun sales, to banning the sale and manufacture of “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines, while also taxing said weapons and magazines, where they are already privately owned, Biden’s plans are no respecter of persons.

Additionally, the NSSF estimates there were over 8.4 million first-time gun buyers in 2020 alone. Therefore, no matter who you slice it, plans to place new regulations on guns and gun owners will impact a large and ever-increasing portion of the American population.

