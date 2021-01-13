Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview Wednesday that House Democrats are using Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) like a “little pawn” after she came out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

Cheney enflamed controversy this week as she announced that she planned to vote to impeach the 45th president. House conservatives such as Reps. Greene, Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) quickly denounced her planned vote to impeach Trump and called on her to resign as the House Republican Conference chair.

Greene argued in her interview with Breitbart News that Cheney’s support for impeachment only advances the Democrats’ mission to remove the president from office.

She said, “They’re using her like a little pawn in all of their speeches. ‘Liz Cheney believes in impeachment, Liz Cheney is the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference is for impeachment.’ They’re using her like a pound of flesh over a crocodile and that’s what she’s doing. She doesn’t represent the House Republicans, she does not represent the base, the Republicans’ strong Trump support base of this country. Republicans are not walking away from President Trump, the voters are not walking away from President Trump.”

Greene also cited recent polling that found that many voters still support the president amidst the call to impeach him a second time. One survey found that 60 percent of battleground voters believe that impeachment is a waste of time and money and is politically motivated.

Conservatives initially led a revolt against Cheney last July for pushing an amendment in the NDAA that would make it harder for Trump to withdraw from Afghanistan. Also, Cheney donated toRep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) primary opponent, which drew the ire of House conservatives.

“One thing that does trouble me is that Liz Cheney made a donation to my primary opponent and we were trying to win back the majority, yet she felt there was enough money to go around to try to take out a sitting member of Congress in his primary,” Massie told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview Wednesday.

He added that “it would be wrong to use the leadership position to steer the party to a position or the gavel to try to take the party back towards policies that really aren’t popular with Americans or grassroots Republicans anymore.”

“I think it [impeachment] serves no good purpose,” Massie said. “It will only divide the country and the party.”

After last week, many large corporations pledged to cut off Republicans who supported efforts to object to the certification of the 2020 elections.

Greene said Cheney is “cowering to these corporations that are threatening Republicans.”

Greene warned that abandoning Trump’s populist base will not aid Republicans’ chances of victory in the 2022 midterms or the next presidential election.

“But now that it seems right that they’ll lose their donors, they’re just as happy to jump off the Trump train and throw him under the bus. That’s not going to help the Republican Party going into 2022 and 2024,” Greene said. “That’s not going to help us take back the majority when all Republican voters are standing very, very strongly with President Trump. She’s reading the tea leaves wrong, it shows that she has no clue and that she’s not connected to the American people.”