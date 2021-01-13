Two illegal aliens, one convicted of attempted murder and the other for sexual abuse, have been deported from the United States to their native Mexico by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Abel Rojas-Hernandez, a 57-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was first convicted in November 1996 for attempted murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison in the state of Oregon. Before the conviction, Rojas-Hernandez had been convicted for theft and violating the terms of his probation.

ICE agents first requested that Rojas-Hernandez be turned over to their custody in February 2012 before his release from prison. In November 2020, Rojas-Hernandez was transferred to ICE by the Oregon Department of Corrections and ordered deported by a federal immigration judge this month.

Subsequently, Rojas-Hernandez was deported from the U.S. to Mexico.

Similarly, 31-year-old illegal alien Arturo Granados-Aranda of Mexico was first convicted of sexual abuse in April 2007 by the Marion County Circuit Court in Oregon. At the time, he was sentenced to just five years probation.

Since the conviction, Granados-Aranda has been in ICE custody and was given a voluntary departure order by a federal immigration judge in September 2016. This month, a federal court lifted Granados-Aranda’s stay of removal and he has since been deported to Mexico.

The deportations come as President-elect Joe Biden has promised to halt all deportations for the first 100 days of his administration, an unprecedented action that would keep convicted violent illegal alien felons in the U.S. who would have otherwise been deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.