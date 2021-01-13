House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) violated her own rules for the 117th Congress on Wednesday when she referred to herself as “a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter” on the House floor during the debate regarding the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I stand before you today as an officer of the Constitution, as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” said Pelosi on Wednesday. “I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a daughter whose father proudly served in this Congress.”

.@SpeakerPelosi, apparently forgetting about her prohibitions on “gendered" language: "I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter. A daughter whose father proudly served in this Congress." pic.twitter.com/s2KzkxTNAw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Pelosi and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-MA) unveiled the rules for the 117th Congress earlier this month, which contained “future-focused” proposals, including the elimination of terms referring to sex, such as “father, mother, son, and daughter.”

The proposal included the creation of the “Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth,” which requires Congress to “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.”

In clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, terms such as “father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter” are removed.

In their place, terms such as “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild” are to be used.

Days later, Democrats officially passed the sexless speech codes for the House of Representatives.

Pelosi, however, violated her own rules as she stood before Congress on Wednesday during a House hearing on the impeachment of President Trump.

