Rep. Dan Newhouse Becomes Sixth House Republican to Back Trump Impeachment

Joshua Caplan

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) on Wednesday became the sixth House Republican member to express support for impeaching President Donald Trump over last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol.  

“A vote against this impeachment is a vote to validate the unacceptable violence we witnessed in our nation’s capital,” Newhouse said in a statement. “It is also a vote to condone President Trump’s inaction. He did not strongly condemn the attack nor did he call in reinforcements when our officers were overwhelmed. Our country needs a leader, and President Trump failed to fulfill his oath of office. I will vote yes on the articles of impeachment.”

In addition to Newhouse, the following House GOP members support impeachment: Liz Cheney (WY)Adam Kinzinger (IL), Fred Upton (MI), Jaime Herrera (WA), and John Katko (NY).

The House on Wednesday began debating a second impeachment for President Donald Trump, on a charge that says he incited an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol a week ago — violence that’s linked to five deaths.

Because it has Democratic and Republican support, the article is expected to pass.

The UPI contributed to this report. 

