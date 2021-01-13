Tim Scott: Impeachment Will ‘Only Lead to More Hate’

Impeaching President Trump stands in “direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year” and will “only lead to more hate,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said on Tuesday.

“President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power,” Scott said Tuesday evening ahead of the Democrats’ plans to proceed with considering articles of impeachment against Trump.

“The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year,” he continued, emphasizing that an impeachment vote will “only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation.”

“I oppose impeaching President Trump,” he stated:

An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump.

Like Scott, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also came out in opposition to impeaching Trump, stating on Monday such action will “do far more harm than good.”

“I’m disappointed to hear the House is proceeding with a second impeachment given there are only nine days left in a Trump presidency,” he said.

“It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward,” he continued, describing impeachment as a “major step backward”:

I'm disappointed to hear the House is proceeding with a second impeachment given there are only nine days left in a Trump presidency. It is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward. Impeachment would be a major step backward.

However, the House is expected to have enough votes to proceed, with a handful of Republicans joining the Democrats, who hold a narrow majority in the lower chamber, in supporting impeachment. Those include Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), John Katko (R-NY), Fred Upton (R-MI), Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), and Liz Cheney (R-WY).

The House is voting on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.