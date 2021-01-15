Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) announced Thursday she will vote by proxy after she, afflicted with the coronavirus, voted in person for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to become Speaker of the House. She later voted in person to impeach President Donald Trump.

Moore wrote to Cheryl Johnson, the clerk of the House of Representatives, announcing she will designate Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) as her proxy for future votes.

Pelosi allowed representatives to vote by proxy to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Moore traveled from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., in early January to help secure the votes to make Pelosi the House speaker for another term.

Moore announced December 28 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

One senior GOP aide ripped the California Democrat for exposing lawmakers to the disease.

“Nancy Pelosi’s grip on the speakership is so tenuous that she is forcing members exposed to coronavirus to break quarantine and come to the Capitol to vote for her and protect her political power,” a senior GOP aide told Breitbart News’ Matthew Boyle.

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, slammed Pelosi for having Moore travel to the Capitol.

Davis said the “only reason this is happening is because Speaker Pelosi needs to be reelected Speaker.”

Moore also voted Wednesday in-person to impeach Trump.

Here is a video of her speaking on the House floor:

We must act with the fierce urgency of now to protect our country from a dangerous POTUS. That’s why I voted in support of impeaching Trump. pic.twitter.com/TqDa4ZZ2dM — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 13, 2021

“We must act with the fierce urgency of now to protect our country from a dangerous POTUS. That’s why I voted in support of impeaching Trump,” the Wisconsin Democrat wrote Wednesday.

Now that the House finished voting on making Pelosi Speaker for another term and impeachment, Moore said she could no longer vote in person due to the coronavirus.

“I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency and hereby grant the authority to cast my vote to the Honorable Don Beyer (VA), who has agreed to serve as my proxy,” Moore wrotecin her letter to Johnson.