Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, who has advanced late-term abortion even up to birth, said in his state of the Commonwealth speech earlier this week that the death penalty needs to be abolished.

“But when we all agree that a crime deserves the strongest punishment we can give, it’s still vital to make sure our criminal justice system operates fairly and punishes people equitably,” Northam said in his prepared remarks.

“We know the death penalty doesn’t do that,” Northam said. “But make no mistake—if you commit the most heinous crimes, you should spend the rest of your days in prison.”

He then went on to compare the United States to China and Iran.

“Over that time, most countries in the world have turned away from capital punishment. So what parts of the world continue to use capital punishment?” Northam said. “Here’s a list, in order: China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, and the United States.”

“We’re taking these actions because we value people, and because we believe in treating people equitably,” Northam said.

Those sentiments do not apply to the unborn, who face late-term abortion even up to birth under Northam’s leadership, as Breitbart News has reported.

Northam said in June of 2019 that a bill introduced in the House of Delegates would allow “abortion” even during childbirth itself, permitting an “infant” to be “delivered” and “resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired,” until the physicians and mother discuss what to do.

Northam also advanced his abortion agenda on Good Friday this past year, as Breitbart News reported:

Senate Bill 733 and House Bill 980, which are identical pieces of legislation, rescind the required 24-hour waiting period, ultrasound, and counseling prior to having an abortion. In addition, the measures allow non-physicians to perform abortions and roll back building safety standards in abortion clinics that are required of other outpatient facilities, restrictions Northam and Democrats say are used to force closures of abortion facilities and block access to the procedure.

The Virginian-Pilot reported on Northam’s plans for 2021:

With Democrats in control of Virginia’s General Assembly for a second year, Gov. Ralph Northam called Wednesday for ambitious policy changes that would continue to steer this historically conservative state in a liberal direction. In his annual State of the Commonwealth address at the start of this year’s regular legislative session, Northam urged lawmakers to end the death penalty, legalize marijuana, give teachers raises and automatically restore civil rights for ex-felons.

Virginia law does not allow Northam to run again for the governorship when his term expires in 2022.

