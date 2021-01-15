United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and American Airlines have all adopted a policy banning checking in guns on D.C.-bound flights beginning this weekend.

The Associated Press reports that the ban on checked guns starts Saturday and ends January 23.

Additionally, American Airlines is instituting a ban on alcohol on D.C.- bound flights starting Saturday and continuing “through next Thursday.”

Delta CEO Ed Bastian also noted that six passengers who recently heckled Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) on a flight is no longer permitted to fly his airline.

He said, “There are six people, and they will never fly Delta again. They have already been notified.”

Delta was the first airline to announce a prohibition against checking guns on flights to D.C. NBC News noted that Bastian told Squawk Box, “We’re all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington.”

