A recent national survey indicates that a majority of Republicans want congressional leaders to challenge President-elect Joe Biden (D) on important issues.

“Nearly six in 10 (59%) Republicans questioned in a Pew Research Center poll urge GOP leaders in Congress to stand up to the incoming president, even if it’s harder to address critical issues facing the country,” Fox News reported Saturday.

According to the poll:

A majority of Republicans (59%) want their party’s leaders to “stand up” to Biden; 38% say they should try to work with Biden even if means disappointing some GOP voters. A sizable majority of conservative Republicans (69%) favor GOP leaders standing up to Biden, compared with 44% of GOP moderates and liberals.

President Trump’s job approval rating in a Rasmussen poll was 47 percent on January 5, and on Friday, it was 48 percent, according to Breitbart News.

“Trump was just impeached a second time, and his job approval rating hasn’t budged,” writes the outlet’s John Nolte.

The president is reportedly planning to leave Washington, DC, after a farewell ceremony the morning of Biden’s inauguration.

“Trump’s farewell ceremony will take place at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One is stationed. The full details of the ceremony have not been set,” Breitbart News reported:

Trump and his family plan to fly aboard Air Force One to his Mar-a-Lago club where he will begin his post-presidency. A farewell ceremony is not unprecedented, as former President Barack Obama and his family also held an event and a speech for White House staff before boarding Air Force One for their farewell trip. Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration, a decision with which President-elect Joe Biden agreed.

According to the recent poll, 57 percent of Republicans want Trump to remain a major political figure “for many years to come.”

“Four in 10 Republicans questioned in the survey disagreed,” the Fox article concluded.