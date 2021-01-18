The 244 Americans Donald Trump Wants Honored in the National Garden of Heroes

President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Monday detailing the American heroes he wants featured in his proposed National Garden of Heroes.

Trump announced the tribute site during his July 3, 2020, speech at Mount Rushmore, in which he asserted the importance of American historical figures at a time when leftist radicals were vandalizing statues of famous Americans.

“The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life,” Trump wrote in his updated executive order directing the future of the memorial site.

Trump said the National Garden would stand a signal to radical forces that the heroes of America would remain, despite efforts to topple their legacies.

“[E]ach individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” he wrote.

Here are the Americans Trump seeks to memorialize in the garden, according to the text of  his executive order:

  1. Ansel Adams
  2. John Adams
  3. Samuel Adams
  4. Muhammad Ali
  5. Luis Walter Alvarez
  6. Susan B. Anthony
  7. Hannah Arendt
  8. Louis Armstrong
  9. Neil Armstrong
  10. Crispus Attucks
  11. John James Audubon
  12. Lauren Bacall
  13. Clara Barton
  14. Todd Beamer
  15. Alexander Graham Bell
  16. Roy Benavidez
  17. Ingrid Bergman
  18. Irving Berlin
  19. Humphrey Bogart
  20. Daniel Boone
  21. Norman Borlaug
  22. William Bradford
  23. Herb Brooks
  24. Kobe Bryant
  25. William F. Buckley, Jr.
  26. Sitting Bull
  27. Frank Capra
  28. Andrew Carnegie
  29. Charles Carroll
  30. John Carroll
  31. George Washington Carver
  32. Johnny Cash
  33. Joshua Chamberlain
  34. Whittaker Chambers
  35. Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman
  36. Ray Charles
  37. Julia Child
  38. Gordon Chung-Hoon
  39. William Clark
  40. Henry Clay
  41. Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain)
  42. Roberto Clemente
  43. Grover Cleveland
  44. Red Cloud
  45. William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody
  46. Nat King Cole
  47. Samuel Colt
  48. Christopher Columbus
  49. Calvin Coolidge
  50. James Fenimore Cooper
  51. Davy Crockett
  52. Benjamin O. Davis, Jr.
  53. Miles Davis
  54. Dorothy Day
  55. Joseph H. De Castro
  56. Emily Dickinson
  57. Walt Disney
  58. William “Wild Bill” Donovan
  59. Jimmy Doolittle
  60. Desmond Doss
  61. Frederick Douglass
  62. Herbert Henry Dow
  63. Katharine Drexel
  64. Peter Drucker
  65. Amelia Earhart
  66. Thomas Edison
  67. Jonathan Edwards
  68. Albert Einstein
  69. Dwight D. Eisenhower
  70. Duke Ellington
  71. Ralph Waldo Emerson
  72. Medgar Evers
  73. David Farragut
  74. the Marquis de La Fayette
  75. Mary Fields
  76. Henry Ford
  77. George Fox
  78. Aretha Franklin
  79. Benjamin Franklin
  80. Milton Friedman
  81. Robert Frost
  82. Gabby Gabreski
  83. Bernardo de Gálvez
  84. Lou Gehrig
  85. Theodor Seuss Geisel
  86. Cass Gilbert
  87. Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  88. John Glenn
  89. Barry Goldwater
  90. Samuel Gompers
  91. Alexander Goode
  92. Carl Gorman
  93. Billy Graham
  94. Ulysses S. Grant
  95. Nellie Gray
  96. Nathanael Greene
  97. Woody Guthrie
  98. Nathan Hale
  99. William Frederick “Bull” Halsey, Jr.
  100. Alexander Hamilton
  101. Ira Hayes
  102. Hans Christian Heg
  103. Ernest Hemingway
  104. Patrick Henry
  105. Charlton Heston
  106. Alfred Hitchcock
  107. Billie Holiday
  108. Bob Hope
  109. Johns Hopkins
  110. Grace Hopper
  111. Sam Houston
  112. Whitney Houston
  113. Julia Ward Howe
  114. Edwin Hubble
  115. Daniel Inouye
  116. Andrew Jackson
  117. Robert H. Jackson
  118. Mary Jackson
  119. John Jay
  120. Thomas Jefferson
  121. Steve Jobs
  122. Katherine Johnson
  123. Barbara Jordan
  124. Chief Joseph
  125. Elia Kazan
  126. Helen Keller
  127. John F. Kennedy
  128. Francis Scott Key
  129. Coretta Scott King
  130. Martin Luther King, Jr.
  131. Russell Kirk
  132. Jeane Kirkpatrick
  133. Henry Knox
  134. Tadeusz Kościuszko
  135. Harper Lee
  136. Pierre Charles L’Enfant
  137. Meriwether Lewis
  138. Abraham Lincoln
  139. Vince Lombardi
  140. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
  141. Clare Boothe Luce
  142. Douglas MacArthur
  143. Dolley Madison
  144. James Madison
  145. George Marshall
  146. Thurgood Marshall
  147. William Mayo
  148. Christa McAuliffe
  149. William McKinley
  150. Louise McManus
  151. Herman Melville
  152. Thomas Merton
  153. George P. Mitchell
  154. Maria Mitchell
  155. William “Billy” Mitchell
  156. Samuel Morse
  157. Lucretia Mott
  158. John Muir,
  159. Audie Murphy,
  160. Edward Murrow,
  161. John Neumann,
  162. Annie Oakley,
  163. Jesse Owens,
  164. Rosa Parks,
  165. George S. Patton, Jr.,
  166. Charles Willson Peale,
  167. William Penn,
  168. Oliver Hazard Perry,
  169. John J. Pershing,
  170. Edgar Allan Poe,
  171. Clark Poling,
  172. John Russell Pope,
  173. Elvis Presley,
  174. Jeannette Rankin,
  175. Ronald Reagan,
  176. Walter Reed,
  177. William Rehnquist,
  178. Paul Revere,
  179. Henry Hobson Richardson,
  180. Hyman Rickover,
  181. Sally Ride,
  182. Matthew Ridgway,
  183. Jackie Robinson,
  184. Norman Rockwell,
  185. Caesar Rodney,
  186. Eleanor Roosevelt,
  187. Franklin D. Roosevelt,
  188. Theodore Roosevelt,
  189. Betsy Ross,
  190. Babe Ruth,
  191. Sacagawea,
  192. Jonas Salk,
  193. John Singer Sargent,
  194. Antonin Scalia,
  195. Norman Schwarzkopf,
  196. Junípero Serra,
  197. Elizabeth Ann Seton,
  198. Robert Gould Shaw,
  199. Fulton Sheen,
  200. Alan Shepard,
  201. Frank Sinatra,
  202. Margaret Chase Smith,
  203. Bessie Smith,
  204. Elizabeth Cady Stanton,
  205. Jimmy Stewart,
  206. Harriet Beecher Stowe,
  207. Gilbert Stuart,
  208. Anne Sullivan,
  209. William Howard Taft,
  210. Maria Tallchief,
  211. Maxwell Taylor,
  212. Tecumseh,
  213. Kateri Tekakwitha,
  214. Shirley Temple,
  215. Nikola Tesla,
  216. Jefferson Thomas,
  217. Henry David Thoreau,
  218. Jim Thorpe,
  219. Augustus Tolton,
  220. Alex Trebek,
  221. Harry S. Truman,
  222. Sojourner Truth,
  223. Harriet Tubman,
  224. Dorothy Vaughan,
  225. C. T. Vivian,
  226. John von Neumann,
  227. Thomas Ustick Walter,
  228. Sam Walton,
  229. Booker T. Washington,
  230. George Washington,
  231. John Washington,
  232. John Wayne,
  233. Ida B. Wells-Barnett,
  234. Phillis Wheatley,
  235. Walt Whitman,
  236. Laura Ingalls Wilder,
  237. Roger Williams,
  238. John Winthrop,
  239. Frank Lloyd Wright,
  240. Orville Wright,
  241. Wilbur Wright,
  242. Alvin C. York,
  243. Cy Young,
  244. Lorenzo de Zavala.

