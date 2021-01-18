At Least 23 Shot over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 23 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first fatal shooting at 5:45 p.m., when a 30-year-old in a vehicle “in the 8900-block of South Racine Avenue” was shot in a drive-by incident and fatally wounded. He died approximately two hours later.

Another fatality involved a 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and killed while standing on the sidewalk “in the 9200-block of South Blackstone Avenue” Saturday morning at 12:25 a.m.

The third fatality occurred early Sunday morning when a 42-year-old man was shot during an argument. NBC 5 reports he was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A fourth fatality occurred Sunday just before 5 a.m,, when a 17-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the chest. She received the wound in an shooting incident inside a residence.

The fifth fatality was a teenage male who was shot and killed “in the 5900-block of West Fullerton Avenue” around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

In another fatal shooting, a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed while she was in a vehicle at a red light just after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The shooting occurred “in the 700-block of North Hamlin Avenue.”

Breitbart News reported that over 4,100 people were shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during 2020.

Democrat-controlled Chicago has just concluded one of the most violent years in its history, with a massive increase in shootings and homicides. https://t.co/sbPMfFGJgN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 2, 2021

And now, over 50 people were shot during past two weekends alone. Twenty-three were shot this weekend and 30 the weekend prior.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.