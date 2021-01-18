Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said Sunday in a press conference that she does not think that there is “a human being alive” who could unite the country like Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: "I don't think there's a human being alive in America today that could do a better job than Chuck Schumer in this moment to bring this country back together." pic.twitter.com/oky2enH9cU — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2021

“I don’t think there’s a human being alive in America today that could do a better job than Chuck Schumer in this moment to bring this country back together,” Gillibrand, the junior senator from New York, told reporters.

However, not everyone on Twitter thought the future Senate Majority Leader would be the right person to unite the country.

One cheeky Twitter user posted a picture of his puppy, saying his “pupper” could do a better job than Schumer.

My pupper Buddy could pic.twitter.com/LpnscYqtSL — The Lion Patriot Esq (@AlexDfromTN) January 17, 2021

Another Twitter user replied with an image of a baby laughing.

While Gillibrand called for unity at the press conference Sunday, she said several days ago that she would vote to expel President Donald Trump from office.

“I would certainly vote to remove him. I think he is a dangerous person,” Gillibrand said of Trump at the time.

That same day, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Schumer to dismiss Trump’s impeachment trial to promote “national healing.”