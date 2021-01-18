The U.S. Capitol complex went into a temporary lockdown Monday morning because of what was initially described as an external threat and later identified as a fire at what appeared to be a homeless camp.

Politico’s Lara Seligman reported that a propane tank exploded at a homeless camp and that police were investigating other propane tanks spotted “laying around” in the area. However, authorities have since deemed the area all clear.

Officials evacuated the West Front of Capitol Monday morning, with the United State’s Capitol Police (USCP) later identifying the security threat as a “small explosion” that occurred “under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE,” per Fox News’s Chad Pergram:

West Front of Capitol being evacuated. This is where the inauguration is scheduled for Wednesday. Keep in mind this is with tens of thousands of troops guarding the Capitol — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2021

USCP: Due to an external security threat under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE, staff and other personnel are directed to avoid coming to the Capitol Complex area until further notice. All personnel currently on the Capitol Complex are advised to stay indoors — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2021

USCP: A small explosion occurred under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Sts SE. The incident has been contained, however, staff & other personnel are directed to continue to avoid coming to the Capitol Complex..until further notice. The Capitol Complex is currently in lockdown — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 18, 2021

#DCsBravest responded to an outside fire in the 100 block of H St SE that has been extinguished. There were no injuries. This accounts for smoke that many have seen. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 18, 2021

New: A Dem member just texted me this right now: "I just tried to leave Longworth after getting my Covid test, only to be told that the building is now on lockdown. Apparently some external threat. Propane tanks under some bridge. Stuck in my office." https://t.co/S5pRu9WBZh — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 18, 2021

“BREAKING: Guard source tells me a propane tank exploded at a homeless camp near the Capitol. Several other propane tanks have been spotted laying around and are being investigated by police,” Seligman reported as the morning’s events continued to unfold:

BREAKING: Guard source tells me a propane tank exploded at a homeless camp near the Capitol. Several other propane tanks have been spotted laying around and are being investigated by police. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 18, 2021

Breaking: The fire at a homeless encampment near the Capitol complex earlier was reportedly caused by a propane tank explosion. Other propane tanks have been spotted ‘laying around’ and are being investigated. (Via @laraseligman) pic.twitter.com/RPFhbV43jM — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 18, 2021

UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted. Capitol Police gave the all clear, I'm told. https://t.co/TTQShGX8Ys — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 18, 2021

Monday’s temporary lockdown comes as D.C. remains on edge just days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, which has already seen unprecedented levels of security in the nation’s capital. Street and bridge closures have dominated the area as thousands of National Guard troops make their way to the fortified city ahead of Wednesday’s event.