Report: Capitol Complex Temporarily Locked Down from External Threat; Police Investigate Propane Tanks

ROD LAMKEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

The U.S. Capitol complex went into a temporary lockdown Monday morning because of what was initially described as an external threat and later identified as a fire at what appeared to be a homeless camp.

Politico’s Lara Seligman reported that a propane tank exploded at a homeless camp and that police were investigating other propane tanks spotted “laying around” in the area. However, authorities have since deemed the area all clear.

Officials evacuated the West Front of Capitol Monday morning, with the United State’s Capitol Police (USCP) later identifying the security threat as a “small explosion” that occurred “under the bridge on I-295 at First and F Streets SE,” per Fox News’s Chad Pergram:

“BREAKING: Guard source tells me a propane tank exploded at a homeless camp near the Capitol. Several other propane tanks have been spotted laying around and are being investigated by police,” Seligman reported as the morning’s events continued to unfold:

Monday’s temporary lockdown comes as D.C. remains on edge just days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, which has already seen unprecedented levels of security in the nation’s capital. Street and bridge closures have dominated the area as thousands of National Guard troops make their way to the fortified city ahead of Wednesday’s event.

