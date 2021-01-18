Texas Readies for Lawsuits Against Joe Biden’s Incoming Administration

Texas is reportedly preparing for lawsuits against Joe Biden’s incoming administration, the San Antonio Express-News reported Friday.

During his first 100 days in office, President-elect Joe Biden has “vowed to roll back the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, push policies addressing climate change and potentially forgive student debt for thousands of Americans,” the article stated.

Biden has also said he will advocate for a mask mandate and wants Congress to pass another huge stimulus package.

“And in the longer term, Biden has talked about rewriting the tax code to raise taxes on the rich,” the report continued, adding that “Texas is almost certain to fight him every step of the way”:

The state is about to be back on the front lines battling against the federal government, a long tradition for its Republican leaders, from former Gov. Rick Perry to Gov. Greg Abbott — who as the state’s attorney general famously said, “I go into the office, I sue the federal government and I go home.” … As Biden takes office next week, many expect the state to pick up where it left off after suing the Obama administration dozens of times to stop initiatives such as the Clean Power Plan, scrap protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and end the Affordable Care Act.