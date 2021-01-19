Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) declared January 19 a “Day of Racial Healing” in the state.

The Democrat, who is a co-chair of Joe Biden’s inauguration, declared the eve of his swearing in a time to “promote racial healing and transformation.”

“After the events over the past few weeks, we must take a hard look at the state of rising racial tensions in our country to enact change and begin healing and transformation,” Whitmer said in a news release.

Whitmer did not specify which events she believed contributed to “rising racial tensions.”

“We each have a role to play in changing this state and country for the better. So, today I challenge you to leave Michigan a better state than where you found it, and make Michigan a more welcoming place for all,” she continued.

In an official proclamation, Whitmer said, “Whereas, we understand and recognize that there is a racial divide in our country, and we must all work earnestly to heal the wounds created by racial, ethnic, and religious bias and build an equitable and just society so that all children can thrive.”

The decree argued, “If we all dedicate ourselves to the principles of truth, racial healing, and transformation, we can bring about the necessary changes in thinking, behavior, and systems that will reduce the harmful effects of racial biases and propel this great country forward as a unified force.”

In August, Whitmer declared racism a “public health crisis,” and ordered state employees to undergo implicit bias training.

“We have a lot of work to do to eradicate the systemic racism that black Americans have faced for generations, and it’s going to take time. But the most important thing we can do during this time is work closely with leaders across the state, in every community, to find the root cause of problems and work to eradicate them,” Whitmer said, Breitbart News previously reported.

“On this day, we encourage Michiganders to examine ways in which they can promote racial healing in our communities,” Lt. Gov. Garland Gilchrist said in the news release.

“This past year has reminded us that racism is not easily removed from our communities, but we must continue to work towards a more just and equitable Michigan,” he said.

“As we look to heal our nation through unity, our opportunity right now as leaders is to respond to this anxiety with action, to address this pain with purpose, and to recognize and restore the respect that all Michiganders deserve,” Gilchrist said.

