More than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the chair of the House GOP Conference.

Juliegrace Brufke, a reporter for the Hill, reported Tuesday that a senior GOP aide told her that more than 115 House Republicans support the effort to express no confidence in Cheney’s leadership of the House Republican Conference. The effort would involve a secret ballot vote to remove Cheney as the chair of the House GOP Conference.

Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the House, but she has become engulfed in controversy after voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

A senior House Republican confirmed this report to Breitbart News and stated that Republicans believe she should step aside voluntarily to avoid further embarrassment to the conference.

Two Republicans being considered to replace her as House GOP chair are Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) swiftly called for her to step down as the House GOP chair after she announced her intent to vote to impeach Trump. The movement quickly grew from Republicans across the political spectrum, including those in leadership, such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

One House Republican predicted to Politico anonymously last week that roughly half of the House Republican Conference would support efforts to oust Cheney as the third-ranking Republican.

Now, more than half of the House GOP have committed to the growing movement to censure the Wyoming Republican.

Cheney’s office has yet to respond to a request for comment regarding the rising number of Republicans calling for her removal as House GOP chair and whether she should resign to save the House GOP further embarrassment.

The report follows as the Carbon County, Wyoming, GOP moved to formally censure Cheney for voting in favor of impeachment against Trump.

The resolution stated:

Representative Cheney has violated the trust of her voters, failed to faithfully represent a very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected her duty to represent the party and the will of the people who elected her to represent them.

Republicans such as newly-elected Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Bob Good (R-VA) have argued that Cheney’s support for impeachment has advanced the Democrats’ drive for impeachment against the 45th president.

“Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the Republican Conference Chair advocating for the impeachment of the leader of the Republican party, while not communicating her intentions with conference members before the media, weakens our party at a critical time while we are in the minority,” Good said in a statement last week.

Further, Good said that Cheney does not represent the majority of House Republicans:

Her decision to impeach the president does not represent the majority of our conference. It has only served to become a Democrat talking point to be used against our party during this impeachment debate. Leadership is a privilege, and carries great responsibility. I believe that privilege has been violated, and I am calling for her to step down as Republican Conference Chair.

Other Republicans have criticized the Wyoming Republican for pushing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would make it harder for Trump to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who supports efforts to remove Cheney as the House GOP chair, said Tuesday that Cheney has left the America First movement.

Liz Cheney has departed from the positive populism that energizes the America First movement. https://t.co/MiShOk7Dvn — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 19, 2021

