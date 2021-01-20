AOC Congratulates Biden and Harris: We Must Begin ‘Healing Our Planet’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Getty Images/Alex Wong
Hannah Bleau

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, listing a few of the issues she believes Democrats need to begin tackling, including “healing our planet.”

“A historic day. Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and our new Vice President @KamalaHarris,” the far-left “Squad” member said, stating that Democrats must now begin working on “creating justice, healing our planet, and improving the material conditions for all people.”

“The work is on all of us to organize and build a better future,” she added:

Other fellow “Squad” members joined the fray, with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) quoting Psalm 30:5 and celebrating that the days of “drinking from a firehose of contempt for the American people” are now over:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said that Biden’s presidency marks a new chapter in America, expressing excitement for Biden’s promises to “end the Muslim ban, reenter the Paris Climate Agreement, reinstate DACA and increase refugee admissions by over 100,000 in 2021”:

“Today, we will witness President @JoeBiden repeal the #MuslimBan, a racist policy, that left so many families separated & set a tone of hate,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said, striking a similar tone as her progressive colleague:

“Congratulations on making history, Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris,” freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said, expressing excitement to “partner” with the Biden administration:

In his inaugural speech, Biden called for unity in the nation while simultaneously demonizing fellow Americans.

“Now the rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat,” Biden said, calling for Americans to address racial justice and climate change.

