Democrats expressed relief following Donald Trump’s departure from Washington, DC — his final departure as president of the United States — with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) telling her 1.3 million Twitter followers that she could “physically feel” her shoulders and body relax.

“I can physically feel my shoulders and body relax as I watch him leave finally,” Tlaib said Wednesday morning prior to the inauguration ceremony.

“No longer do I have to awake to a new attack on my district, my neighbors. No longer do I have to wake to outrageous lies to cover up outrageous acts,” she continued. “No longer”:

I can physically feel my shoulders and body relax as I watch him leave finally. No longer do I have to awake to a new attack on my district, my neighbors. No longer do I have to wake to outrageous lies to cover up outrageous acts. No longer. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 20, 2021

“Alhamdulillah,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) posted Wednesday morning — an Arabic phrase translated as “praise be to God” or “thank God”:

Alhamdulillah 🙏🏾 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 20, 2021

“Our nation is surpassing 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on Trump’s last day in office,” freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) said on the eve of inauguration day.

“The relief we may feel with Trump’s departure from office must be paired with reflection and collective mourning for all of the loved ones lost under his 4 years of negligence and destruction,” she added:

Our nation is surpassing 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on Trump’s last day in office. The relief we may feel with Trump’s departure from office must be paired with reflection and collective mourning for all of the loved ones lost under his 4 years of negligence and destruction. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 20, 2021

“A new dawn is coming,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) declared:

A new dawn is coming. Tune in to watch as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States:https://t.co/oRgy0wnzqU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2021

Joe Biden will be President of the United States today. Kamala Harris will be Vice President of the United States today. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 20, 2021

Other Democrat lawmakers chimed in, gushing over the Biden-Harris administration and declaring that “our four-year national nightmare” has come to an end:

Just arrived at the Capitol. I'm honored to attend the Inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as we officially end our four-year national nightmare and hopefully usher in a new era of progress and unity. #InaugurationDay — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) January 20, 2021

A new day for America. A new day for the world. pic.twitter.com/rTwbeP135D — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 20, 2021

I’m here and ready for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our President and Vice President! pic.twitter.com/9bluiBWYnQ — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) January 20, 2021

Today we welcome an administration ready to tackle the challenges ahead; that will seek to unify rather than divide; that will fight for an America that works for all, not just the few; and that will bring integrity, empathy & kindness back to our White House. Let's get to work. pic.twitter.com/By9MeqtTpk — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) January 20, 2021

Proud to represent #FL07 and the State of Florida at #InaugurationDay2021 Our country is entering a new era. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ready to lead the charge 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4QVgqlhIqT — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) January 20, 2021

Thumbs up for the hope and progress that the next four years will bring. pic.twitter.com/zKyyAecJfv — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) January 20, 2021

Could not be more excited to join my friend @JoeBiden on this special day. As we finally put the dark days of the Trump Administration behind us, our nation breathes a collective sigh of relief. pic.twitter.com/KpjUjmkFZP — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 20, 2021

A new era beginning.

Taking a moment to celebrate, then it’s back to work #ForThePeople. pic.twitter.com/y2ORfrj8sP — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 20, 2021

I’m ready to get to work with the Biden-Harris admin to crush COVID-19, create a fairer economy that works for everyone, protect our environment, strengthen our democracy & heal our divided nation. We may be living through some very dark times but today is a new dawn in America. pic.twitter.com/y2yu1i2FV8 — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 20, 2021

Trump departed Washington, DC, Wednesday morning, expressing love to his supporters and promising that he will be back “in some form.”

“You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. This is my greatest honor and privilege to be your president,” Trump said.