Donald Trump Leaves Letter for Incoming President Joe Biden

President Donald Trump continued a presidential tradition by leaving a letter for incoming President Joe Biden at the Oval Office on Wednesday.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs and confirmed by CNN.

Scoop: Trump wrote @JoeBiden a note, sources tell me. Trump never came to the Oval Office this morning, but the letter was left for the incoming president in the Oval via an aide. And: @VP Mike Pence left a note for @KamalaHarris on his desk in West Wing. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 20, 2021

It is one of the only presidential transition traditions President Trump has participated in, as he leaves office.

Trump became the first modern president to leave the White House without participating in the Inauguration ceremony and did not invite President-elect Joe Biden to the White House the morning of the event.

Instead, Trump left the White House aboard Marine One and took off from Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews after speaking briefly with a crowd of about 500 staffers and supporters.