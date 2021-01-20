Greta Thunberg Trolls Trump: ‘Old Man’ with ‘Wonderful Future’

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg took a parting shot Wednesday at former President Donald Trump, saying he “seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Thunberg tweeted the jab to parody Trump’s 2019 comments about her: “she seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Trump’s remarks came in response to Thunberg’s blistering speech at the United Nations where she scolded world leaders. “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. How dare you?” she asked at the time.

Trump told last year’s Davos forum that the world “must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse.”

Thunberg’s campaigning has earned her Amnesty International’s top human rights prize and the Swedish Right Livelihood Award, often presented as an alternative Nobel, and she was named the 2019 person of the year by Time magazine.

The pair previously clashed on social media following Trump’s defeat in November’s election, when she posted a message telling him to work on his “Anger Management problem”, adding: “Chill Donald, chill!”

Trump had used the same phrase to mock Thunberg a year earlier.

