The 1776 Commission was removed from the White House website about an hour after President Joe Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden had already prepared to reverse key policies of the Trump administration through executive orders on his first day in the White House. One of those policies to be reversed was the 1776 Commission, according to a report by CNN.

The 1776 Commission had released its final report on Monday, fulfilling Trump’s request to reaffirm the importance of America’s founding principles in the daily life and education of its citizens.

Now, a search for “1776 report” and “1776 commission” on the White House website comes up blank, giving an error note, which states, “It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for.”

An archive of the White House website from Monday shows the importance former President Trump placed in restoring the “understanding of the greatness of the American founding.”

“The 1776 Report calls for a return to the unifying ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence,” said Chairman Larry P. Arnn, Vice Chair Carol Swain, and Executive Director Matthew Spalding in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“It quotes the greatest Americans, black and white, men and women, in devotion to these ideals,” the statement added. “The Commission may be abolished, but these principles and our history cannot be. We will all continue to work together to teach and to defend them.”

