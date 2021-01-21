Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday reignited what has come to be a semi-routine feud with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on social media, fuming over his criticism of President Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement.

Biden signed a flurry of executive orders on his first day in office, which included the commitment to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. Former President Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement during his term, informing the United Nations in November 2019, although it did not formally go into effect until November 2020.

“By signing this order, President Biden indicates that he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz said in a statement, adding that rejoining the Paris agreement “isn’t about ‘restoring America’s leadership abroad’ or ‘solving the climate crisis,’ but instead it is about Democrats’ plans to destroy jobs they don’t like – including thousands of manufacturing jobs – and cede control of our energy future to other countries.”

Cruz argued that Biden’s recommitment to the agreement would be used to justify “a whole litany of new executive actions and burdensome federal regulations to shape our energy and environmental policy – which will burden American families, manufacturers, and businesses with higher energy costs at a time when they are already struggling.” The Texas senator added that the U.S. has led the world in reducing emissions without the agreement, “dramatically” reducing the levels of “some of the most harmful pollutants and improved the air quality for all Americans, while at the same time helping more people get better paying jobs and improving their lives” over the last 50 years.

Ocasio-Cortez, a champion of the far-left’s Green New Deal, blasted the Texas Republican, whom she has recently called to resign, once again accusing him of attempting to undermine the election and inciting an insurrection against the U.S.:

Nice tweet Sen. Cruz! Quick question: do you also believe the Geneva Convention was about the views of the citizens of Geneva? Asking for everyone who believes US Senators should be competent and not undermine our elections to incite insurrection against the United States https://t.co/mMf8iDo72G — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2021

Cruz also received backlash from actor Seth Rogen, who told the “fascist” senator to “fuck off”:

Fuck off you fascist. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021

The New York lawmaker celebrated the inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, listing “healing our planet” as one of the central objectives that Democrats must begin pursing in the Biden era: