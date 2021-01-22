Gretchen Whitmer’s Health and Human Services Director ‘Abruptly’ Resigns

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Health and Human Services director “abruptly” resigned Friday and did not receive a “thank you” from the state’s chief executive.

Robert Gordon, who came to Michigan from the Obama administration, announced via Twitter that he was out:

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It's been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

“Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration,” Gordon wrote Friday afternoon.

“It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues,” he continued, without thanking or acknowledging the governor.

“I look forward to the next chapter.”

WDIV said Gordon “abruptly” left.

Whitmer, meanwhile, announced a replacement, and acknowledged Gordon’s departure in the final paragraph: “Robert Gordon has resigned from his position, and the governor has accepted his resignation.”

Likewise, she did not thank him, either.

Whitmer appointed Elizabeth Hertel, the Department of Health and Human Services’s (MDHHS) senior chief deputy director for administration, as Gordon’s successor.



“Elizabeth Hertel has dedicated her career to protecting Michiganders’ public health, and she is uniquely prepared to lead MDHHS as we continue working together to end the COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic,” Whitmer said.

“I know that Elizabeth is ready and eager to start working with partners everywhere to get it done.”

Whitmer’s office made sure to point out that Gordon’s resignation did not impact orders he issued just hours before his departure, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“She did not cite a reason for the departure or thank him for his service in the statement,” the paper noted.

Earlier Friday, Whitmer announced MDHHS decreed that restaurants could reopen at 25 percent capacity on February 1.

“Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table,” Fox 2 reported. Restaurants and bars will be ordered to close at 10:00 p.m.

The latest order, which will last through February 21, okays “the sale and consumption of concessions at restaurants, casinos, movie theaters, and stadiums. It also maintains non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.