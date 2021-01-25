Fauci: Trump Wanted Me to ‘Be More Positive’ in Coronavirus Outlook

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who weeks ago warned the U.S. could be in for a “dark time” January, told the New York Times former President Trump urged him to “be more positive” when offering his outlook on the Chinese coronavirus — a tone he has seemingly embraced in Trump’s absence as he now suggests infections may be plateauing.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and former member of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force, told the Times that there were a “couple of times” that former President Trump would reprimand him for offering a pessimistic view “about what direction we were going” in terms of the Wuhan virus. Trump, Fauci said, would sometimes call him and ask, “Hey, why aren’t you more positive? You’ve got to take a positive attitude. Why are you so negativistic? Be more positive.”

“Did he say why?” the Times asked, later asking if Trump listed a specific reason he was expressing disappointment in the immunologist’s outlook.



“He didn’t say, ‘This is killing the stock market’ or ‘This is killing my chances for re-election’?” the Times pressed.

“No. I didn’t get into the whys or anything. He would get on the phone and express disappointment in me that I was not being more positive,” Fauci answered, adding that Trump “didn’t do that kind of specificity.”

“He just expressed disappointment,” he added.

Throughout the pandemic, particularly while Trump was in office, Fauci continued to offer a gloomy outlook on the Chinese coronavirus. During a press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in December, Fauci warned of a “dark time” in January due to the prevalence of small holiday gatherings across the country:

More people are going to travel over Christmas. They’re going to have more of those family and friends gatherings that you accurately said are an issue, so if those two things happen and we don’t mitigate well, we don’t listen to the public health measures that we need to follow, that we could start to see things really get bad in the middle of January.