Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) defended attending President Joe Biden’s inauguration and said she “can’t stand people that have one rule for others, and a different one for themselves.”

Whitmer told WOOD TV why it was acceptable for her to go to the inauguration:

To the Point host Rick Albin noted many people on the station’s Facebook page pointed out Whitmer’s apparent hypocrisy over attending the event in Washington, D.C., while just weeks earlier, telling families to avoid traveling or seeing their loved ones at Christmas.

“Anyone who would have watched would have seen that we were spaced out, we were outside, and we were masked up,” Whitmer said.

“So that is how we can live and enjoy some important aspects to life and stay safe. I have been following the same directives I have asked everyone else to. I can’t stand those people that have one rule for others and a different one for themselves,” she said.

In May, Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, was accused of attempting to use his connection to the governor as a means to get his boat in the water more quickly after Whitmer’s lockdown closed that industry, creating a backup.

“This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend,” company owner Tad Dowker said at the time. “Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen.”

He continued, “Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, ‘I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?’”

“I have abided by these precautions but also recognize as the governor of a state — an important state — that played an important role in this inauguration having been invited and having made a decision very close to one when I had to come out here I know that this is a moment that is really important for our state,” Whitmer said.

She claimed her appearance was necessary to foster a close relationship with a Biden White House.

“This was something it was an honor to be [at], and I followed all the protocols and I encourage people to do so, as well,” Whitmer said.

“If you are planning to travel or gather with other households for the holidays — we urge you to reconsider,” Whitmer and several Midwest governors said in a joint statement in December, according to the Detroit News.

“Just one infection can cause an outbreak in your community, which could overwhelm our hospitals and put you and your loved ones at risk. We owe it to the brave men and women serving on the front lines of this pandemic to do our part and be smart this holiday season.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays — download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.