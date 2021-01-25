House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren Sunday he has “concerns” about House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, and she has to answer for it.

McCarthy stated that he supports Cheney’s position as House Republican Conference chair; however, he said she must explain her vote to impeach the 45th president.

McCarthy said:

Look, I support her, but I also have concerns. She took a position as a number three member in conference. She never told me ahead of time. One thing about leadership: if we’re going to work together, we should understand. We know that this is going to become a difficulty. She can have a difference of opinion, but the one thing if we’re going to lead within the conference, we should work together on that as a whole conference because we’re representative of that conference. So I support her, but I do think she has a lot of questions she has to answer to the conference.

Since announcing her vote to impeach Trump, Cheney has faced a growing movement for her to resign as the House Republican Conference chair.

Breitbart News reported last week that more than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove the Wyoming representative as the third-ranking House Republican.

A senior House Republican stated that Republicans believe she should step aside voluntarily to avoid further embarrassment to the conference.

Two Republicans being considered to replace her as House GOP chair are Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

The Carbon County, Wyoming, GOP moved to formally censure Cheney for voting in favor of impeachment against Trump.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who supports the effort to oust Cheney as the House GOP Conference chair, announced he will travel to Wyoming Thursday.

“I thought Liz should have departed after backing the primary opponent of @RepThomasMassie,” Gaetz wrote Sunday. “Instead, she told us we are all clear to campaign against one another in primaries. So that’s what may happen. I don’t find it intimidating at all”:

Truth here from Rep. Kinzinger. I thought Liz should have departed after backing the primary opponent of @RepThomasMassie. Instead, she told us we are all clear to campaign against one another in primaries. So that’s what may happen. I don’t find it intimidating at all. https://t.co/4K4m3JAS4R — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 25, 2021

“I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better,” Gaetz said last weekend:

I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better. https://t.co/6tQc3ZT54X — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 23, 2021