Nolte: Joe Biden Lied About Having a Coronavirus Plan

His Fraudulency Joe Biden admitted on Friday that throughout his campaign he lied about having a plan to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” His Fraudulency said Friday during a press conference where he signed a couple more executive orders.

Oh, okay…

Now you tell us, Joe.

In fact, so far, all Biden has done to “stop” the coronavirus is institute a stupid federal mask policy, a policy that he and his corrupt family have already violated. Oh, and he’s also promised to vaccinate one million people per day, which the Trump administration was already doing.

Biden’s vaccination goal is especially hilarious when you remember that just last week the Biden administration told far-left CNNLOL (I don’t link fake news) that President Trump left them with no vaccination plan. The truth, however, is that His Fraudulency’s vaccination plan is to adopt Trump’s vaccination plan, which was already well on its way to vaccinating a million people per day.

Biden’s other coronavirus “plan” is to take $1.9 trillion from U.S. taxpayers and distribute it to the rich.

Then, of course, there’s President Draft Dodger’s apparent plan to infect as many members of the military as possible with the coronavirus as he continues to use them as props to pretend all Trump supporters are terrorists.

Back to the main point…

Let’s contrast His Fraudulency telling us on Friday that “there’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months” to what His Fraudulency told us during the campaign, which was, “We’re eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control. I do.”

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Anyone with even a shred of common sense knew at the time Biden was lying. Regardless, as you can see, his promise in that tweet was painfully specific. He said he had a “plan” to “get this virus under control.”

Well, what was the plan?

Why not save lives and share the plan with us in October?

What kind of sociopath would have a plan to stop the spread of a disease and keep it to himself. Sounded like blackmail to me. Elect me or people will die!

Well, His Fraudulency didn’t share his plan because His Fraudulency was lying about having a plan. He has no plan to “get the virus under control” — I mean other than to look at what Trump was already doing and say, “Looks good. Carry on.”

This is what happens when a great country mails out tens of millions of unsolicited ballots during a presidential campaign.

